'No one should claim to be Hindutva champion'

he Minister for Energy, G Jagadish Reddy, has emphasised that no one should claim to be the champion of Hindutva. He expressed his concern over a few individuals degrading the honor of Hinduism by dragging it into politics.





Jagadish Reddy unveiled Sri Sri Shobhakrut Kala Nirvana Panchangam at a ceremony organized by the Telangana Vedic Brahmin Association and Temple Deepa, Dhupa Mathaika Archaka Employees Association at a Vedic school in Nalgonda on Saturday evening.





The Minister stressed that the Indian values are synonymous with Hinduism, and that they have been flourishing for thousands of years. He also pointed out that values have always been important in the Indian society, even for those who have embraced Western culture.





He revealed that he had established the Vedic school in its early days and plans to build a permanent structure for it. Former Union Minister Venugopala Chari, MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidireddy, and other dignitaries were present at the event.