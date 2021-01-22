No other fee even after schools reopen: Telangana High Court

Telangana schools reopen: On Friday, the High Court Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard the public interest litigation filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association represented by its Joint Secretary Kadapa Venkat Sainath, alleging that conducting online classes by the private schools as illegal, arbitrary and in violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution.



The plea further seeks to take action against the schools for collecting term fee, admission fee, developmental charges, library fee, transportation fee instead of the only monthly fee in violation of GO Rt No. 46/21-04-2020 to access online classes.

The public prosecutor informed the Court that Schools will open and classes will start from February 1st onwards.

The Court said that it is examining the developments in the State till 31st January 2021. Further, The High Court directed that other fees should not be charged even after the schools are open.