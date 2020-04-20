No permission for marriages even after lifting lockdown on May 7: KCR

Telangana: No permission will be given for marriages or other functions even after lifting the lockdown on May 7, said the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"Permission will be given for all the events a month after the lockdown is lifted. As of now, people are not allowed to gather so closely soon after the lockdown," he said adding that all the function halls will be used as godowns to store food grains if necessary.

He continued to say that there are fewer godowns in the state and the function halls which are empty at present will be used for storage of crops. The chief minister then asked the district collectors to take over all the function halls.

The government had procured the paddy directly from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the halls will be helpful to store the grains. However, the halls will be handed over to the management once the process is done.