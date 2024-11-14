No place for violence in democracy; govt will take action against those responsible

Hyderabad: Stating that there was no place for violence in a democracy and it was a heinous act to attack the officers who are coming to the people to know their issues, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and C Damodar Rajanarsimha on Wednesday said that the government would take action in the incident in Dudyala mandal in Kondangal.

Ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha and Sridhar Babu strongly condemned the attack on District Collector Prateek Jain, other district officials and Special Officer of Kodangal Area Development Authority Venkat Reddy who came to collect opinions of farmers and villagers on the formation of a pharma company in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Kodangal constituency of Vikarabad district.

Raja Narsimha said that there was no place for violence in democracy. The Congress government respects people's opinions and suggestions. The government will take measures for the welfare of the people. Legal action is being taken against all those involved in this incident.

The Minister recalled that they had taken up protests against the misdeeds of the previous government through legal aspects during the last ten years. They had won against the government in the Mallannasagar Konda Pochamma Sagar along with Ranganayaksagar through a peaceful legal battle over land acquisition for the establishment of a pharma cluster. He said that the attacks on the officials were seen as part of a political conspiracy. Officials termed it as an inhumane incident to attack those who came to know people's opinions.

Stating that the incident was unfortunate, Minister Sridhar Babu said the government would identify all those behind this incident and take legal action against them. Nothing can be achieved with violence. The officials are visiting the villages to get opinions and suggestions for improving the welfare of the people. He said that there was a hidden political aspect behind the attacks on the officials who came there to take suggestions from people on the establishment of a pharma company. He said that when injustice is done to the people, they would express their opinions in the form of protests and legally. But the government feels that there was a hidden political angle behind this incident.