No Plans to Close Schools Due to Low Student Enrollment, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the government has no intention of closing schools due to low student enrollment. He emphasized that the government is committed to improving the education sector, which has suffered from severe neglect over the past decade.



The Chief Minister highlighted that since the formation of the current government, funding for education has been increased, and further improvements will be made in the coming days. He reiterated the government's focus on strengthening the education system and ensuring that every student has access to quality education without the fear of school closures.



