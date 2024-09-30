Live
- CM Adityanath on Rahul Gandhi: ‘Accidental Hindus’ raised in Roman culture can’t tolerate Ram Temple
- Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women (Autonomous)
- Romantic Drama 'I Hate Marriage' Kicks Off Production in Hyderabad
- Four Members of a Family Killed in Tragic Road Accident Four die in bike crash
- No Plans to Close Schools Due to Low Student Enrollment, Says CM Revanth Reddy
- Mangalore's Unique Dasara Celebrations in Contrast to Mysore Earns it the common man’s Dasara title
- Tirupati Laddu Prasadam Contamination with animal fat condemned
- Sand Mafia Threatens Uliya Island as Officials Allegedly Turn a Blind Eye
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Promotes Environmental Sustainability and Community Welfare Through 30th iCARE Event
- HDFC Life to Offer Credit Life Solutions to Customers of Sundaram Finance
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the government has no intention of closing schools due to low student enrollment. He emphasized that the government is committed to improving the education sector, which has suffered from severe neglect over the past decade.
The Chief Minister highlighted that since the formation of the current government, funding for education has been increased, and further improvements will be made in the coming days. He reiterated the government's focus on strengthening the education system and ensuring that every student has access to quality education without the fear of school closures.
