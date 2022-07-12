No respite as rains continue to lash TS

Hyderabad: There is no respite as heavy rains continued to lash Telangana for the fourth consecutive day on Monday.

Sircilla town was badly hit by flash floods. In Warangal, floods inundated low-lying areas. The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams equipped with boats and other equipment were rushed to these districts to evacuate affected families to relief camps and take up relief operations.

Due to continuous rains in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, several streams, rivulets and rivers were in a spate and due to heavy inflows projects were brimming with water and have almost reached full reservoir level.

The water level at Nizamsagar project is at 5.963 tmc feet against its FRL 17.802 tmc feet. The water level in Sri Rama Sagar project is 1,088 feet as compared to 1,091 feet of FRL.

Traffic was affected between Dummugudem and Chelra. At Bhadrachalam bathing ghats and Kalyanakatta were submerged under flood waters. At Taliperu project 19 gates were lifted and water was released downstream.

Following heavy rains, Ministers and MLAs swung into action on Monday and reviewed the situation in their respective areas.

In Khammam district, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspected the flood situation in Munneru stream and Kalvoddu area and directed the officials to be vigilant in view of heavy rains.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, Municipal and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao spoke to district collector Anurag Jayanthi and Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde over phone and enquired about the rain situation. KTR asked the district administration to take all precautionary measures to avert untoward incidents and be available in the district headquarters in the wake of heavy rain forecast. The Minister wanted the officials to take all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents at Mid Manair, Upper Manair, Ananthagiri projects and the Manair river.

In Karimnagar, Minister Gangula Kamalakar held a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate and asked all the officials to work at the field-level. The Minister said there was no loss of life reported in the district and all the irrigation and canal structures were in safe condition.

In Hyderabad, one woman suffered injuries when a wall of a dilapidated building collapsed in Chandrayangutta. There are about 500 such buildings in GHMC limits but only 30 have been demolished.



Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 MMTS services in Hyderabad for three-days between Monday and Wednesday.