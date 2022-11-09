No room for fanatical forces in Telangana: Gutha

Nalgonda: State Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy said that people rejected BJP's autocratic policies in Munugodu by-election.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said it was the victory for the people who believed in secularism. The verdict was like a slap on the face of the fanatical and disruptive forces, he added.

He said that the by-election revealed the aspirations of the people and proved that there is no place for disruptive forces in Telangana.

He criticised the Center for using the Income Tax department in this election to harass the leaders of non-BJP parties. ED and CBI have already been laughed at, and recently the Income Tax department was also humiliated, he asserted.

Commenting on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar's national ambition, Gutha said KCR is very much needed in the country's politics and added that people have trust in KCR to fulfill their aspirations.

He said that Telangana stood in the number one position in all fields and the country needs the Telangana model today.

Taking potshot at the Komatireddy brothers, the Legislative Council Chairman said they committed political suicide with Munugodu bypoll. The Komatireddy brothers have lost politically due to the forced elections.

Gutta Sukhender Reddy criticised the BJP for robbing the people by imposing high taxes, and described the Central government as an economic attacker on the common man.