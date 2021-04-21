No shortage of Remdesivir in Telangana: Eatala Rajender

The medical and health department of Telangana is working hard to contain the virus and has appointed an IAS rank officer to review COVID-19 situation in the state.

Reacting to the shortage of Remdesivir vaccine in the state, the health minister said that there is no shortage of Covafir (Remdesivir) in the government hospitals in the state. The minister on Wednesday inaugurated a paddy procurement centre in Tummanapalli of Karimnagar district.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the government has appealed to the Union minister Harshavardhan to supply oxygen to Telangana from the cities near to the state. "The Chief Minister is reviewing the oxygen supply in the state. We are taking all measures to provide vaccine to those above 45 years," Eatala said.