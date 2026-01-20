No sona, no chandi, aam aadmi roots for pocket-friendly budget

Hyderabad: The common people of Telangana are not expecting major promises from the Centre in the upcoming Union Budget but are hoping for a small favour – a plan that reduces the prices of essential commodities.

Speaking to The Hans India, Gudiga Rani from Santhosh Nagar lamented that survival is becoming increasingly difficult. “I am being crushed by prices; the costs of essential items are increasing every day. It is becoming difficult to manage household expenses. Cooking oil prices are rising daily, and no one is controlling this. The Central government must step forward to control these prices while introducing its budget,” she said.

Gundu Venkanna from Ramnagar opined that the Centre should increase the allocation of houses for the poor in cities. He noted that his salary does not match rising expenses such as house rent and petrol in Greater Hyderabad, adding that his financial burden would be significantly reduced if he owned a house.

Lakshmi Aruna from Malkajgiri believes the Union Budget should be designed to avoid burdening the poor and middle class. She suggested that the government take measures to reduce the costs of daily goods and encourage self-employed youth, women’s groups, and small-scale startups.

Venkat Reddy, a government employee from Habsiguda, said the BJP-led Centre should not show partiality towards corporate companies. He urged the government to support farmers and agricultural mechanisation in a big way, rather than just in name, as farmers feed the nation. He also called for new policies to provide easy bank loans for farmers and support for rural artisans.

Rudra Reddy, a private employee from LB Nagar, expressed concern over the significant decline in the value of the rupee against the dollar. He argued that the government must take specific measures to keep inflation under control to ensure the prices of essential commodities decrease, providing a sigh of relief to the common man.

Shankar from SR Nagar felt that multiple budgets have been presented with little use to the ordinary citizen. He lamented that as earned income is swallowed by rising costs, the burden of healthcare and education is also increasing, forcing many into debt. He added that the government should focus on increasing family incomes and ensuring that education and healthcare do not become a financial strain.