No strong evidence against celebrities in drugs case: ED

There is no strong evidence against the celebrities in the drugs case busted back in 2017, said the Enforcement Directorate said in the charge-sheet submitted to the court on Calvin.



The ED also stated that Calvin's statement is not enough to convict celebrities. In the charge-sheet filed, the officials has not included the names of accused and witnesses, however, it mentioned the questioning of the celebrities. It also made it clear that no strong evidences were found pertaining to the celebrities involvement in the drugs case.

"Calvin is trying to mislead the case with his statement of selling drugs to students and software engineers," the ED said adding that the SIT team has questioned many , verified and analyzed the evidences. It also further stated that the statement of the accused could not be considered as the strong evidences. The ED also clarified that no drugs were found with the celebrities and other suspects in the drugs case and added that the director Puri Jagannadh and Tarun have voluntarily given the samples for the drug test.