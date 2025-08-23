No urea stock in Nidmanoor for 10 days

Nidmanoor (Nalgonda): On Friday morning, more than a hundred farmers visited the PACS urea sales centre at Nidamanur, anxiously inquiring whether urea had arrived. By 11 am, many had come and gone without receiving any supply.

While neighbouring mandals like Haliya and Tripuraram distributed urea on Thursday, no stock reached Nidamanur, leaving farmers disappointed. For the past ten days, farmers in the area have been repeatedly visiting the centre in search of fertilizer but returning empty-handed.

Currently, paddy cultivation is underway in about 36,000 acres across irrigated and non-irrigated lands in Nidamanur mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar Constituency of Nalgonda District. Every year, farmers in this region require nearly 3,500 metric tonnes of urea to sustain their crops. According to Agriculture Officer M Munikrishnaiah, around 1,100 metric tonnes of urea have been supplied to the mandal so far this season. He added that nearly 2,000 metric tonnes are needed in the first phase itself to meet the immediate agricultural demand.