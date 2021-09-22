Non-BJP groups to hold Bharat Bandh on Sept 27

Hanumakonda: It'S time for the all like-minded parties to unite and end the despotic rule of the BJP at the Centre, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an all-party meeting in Hanumakonda, he said that 19 political parties at the national level except the TRS have realised the necessity of coming together burying their differences.

The political parties have also decided to support the 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27 called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and thereby herald 'the bankrupt policies' of the BJP at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

"The ongoing spat between the TRS working president KT Rama Rao and the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay is nothing but a ploy to hoodwink the people. The New Delhi politics clearly indicate that both the parties have been sailing hand in glove," DCC chief alleged, referring to the TRS' support to Narendra Modi government in the issues like farm bills, GST and demonetisation etc.

CPM Hanumakonda district secretary Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy urged the cares of like-minded parties to attend the all-party Maha Dharna on farmers' issues at Indira Park in Hyderabad on September 22. He accused the Centre of failing to rescue the people suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre has been favoring the Ambanis and Adanis by handing over the public sector units, he alleged. Vasudeva Reddy accused the BJP government of using Israeli Pegasus spyware to tap the phones of opposition leaders.

CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Mekala Ravi said that war against the Modi government which was protecting the interests of the corporate houses has begun. He said that TRS leaders belonging to erstwhile Warangal district are one of the most inefficient in the country.