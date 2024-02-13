Non-release of CMRF cheques hits poor; Rs 350 cr due

Wanaparthy: As many as 80,000 poor people across the State, including those from the Wanaparthy constituency, are said to be waiting for releases of thousands of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques that remained pending because of the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the recent Assembly elections.

These people who underwent treatment in private hospitals had submitted the hospital bills for reimbursement. They had hoped to get some relief from the government, but the administration denied them because of the code and polls. Their wait continues for two months. It is alleged that political considerations, following the change of the government, are also a cause for the non-release of the CMRF cheques said to total approximately Rs 350 crore.

Poor people of the constituency have appealed to the administration to release these cheques at the earliest so that they get relief having spent huge amounts for private treatment.