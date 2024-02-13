Live
- Kumaraswamy hints he may not contest LS elections
- Naveen has outsourced govt to some officers, says Shivraj
- Karnataka Guarantee model for whole country: Gehlot
- Vizag Railway DPO visits Bobbili Outpost in Vizianagaram
- Kisan Protests: Delhi farmers protest march in Delhi
- Mekathoti Sucharita inaugurates Generic Medical Shop in Tadikonda
- Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
Just In
Non-release of CMRF cheques hits poor; Rs 350 cr due
As many as 80,000 poor people across the State, including those from the Wanaparthy constituency, are said to be waiting for releases of thousands of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques that remained pending because of the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the recent Assembly elections.
Wanaparthy: As many as 80,000 poor people across the State, including those from the Wanaparthy constituency, are said to be waiting for releases of thousands of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques that remained pending because of the Model Code of Conduct enforced during the recent Assembly elections.
These people who underwent treatment in private hospitals had submitted the hospital bills for reimbursement. They had hoped to get some relief from the government, but the administration denied them because of the code and polls. Their wait continues for two months. It is alleged that political considerations, following the change of the government, are also a cause for the non-release of the CMRF cheques said to total approximately Rs 350 crore.
Poor people of the constituency have appealed to the administration to release these cheques at the earliest so that they get relief having spent huge amounts for private treatment.