Not aware of developments in Siddipet, says TS CEO Shashank Goel

Hyderabad: Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO) Shashank Goel said he was not aware of the developments taking place and the police have conducted raids at Siddipet on Monday.

Speaking to The Hans India, the CEO said that today, being a holiday his office has not received any normal report from Dubbaka District Collector.

When asked whether election officials can carry out raids in a different place, then, where the elections are to take place, the CEO said, "the entire district is taken as a unit."

Clarifying further he had not received any representations or complaints from Congress, BJP or any other party. However, the CEO said that he would talk to the Siddipet District Collector and take stock of the development in Siddipet.