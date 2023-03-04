Noted writer K Ramalakshmi, wife of renowned lyricist Arudra is no more

  • Menu
Hyderabad: K Ramalakshmi, a renowned writer and the wife of the famous lyricist Arudra, passed away on Friday at the age of 92 due to age-related health complications in Hyderabad. Ramalakshmi had a prolific career, beginning her writing journey in 1951, and authored several novels, including Avatali Gattu, Merupu Teega, Manani Gaayam, Animutyam, Pelli, Naa Kuturu Feminist, and many others.

Ramalakshmi was born on December 31, 1930, in Kotananduru, Kakinada. After graduating from Madras University, she began working as a sub-editor in Telugu Swatantra. Some of her literary works were published under the pen name "Ramalakshmi Arudra."

In 1954, Ramalakshmi married Arudra and also compiled his works, including Arudra Cine Geetalu and Navvula Nadilo Puvvula Padava. Her contributions to the literary world will be remembered for a long time to come.

