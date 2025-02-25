Notification for TG ECET to be released today

Live
Osmania University on Monday announced that notification for TG ECET-2025 will be released on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday announced that notification for TG ECET-2025 will be released on Tuesday. The officials invited online applications for Diploma & BSc (Mathematics) Degree Candidates for lateral entry admission into BE/BTech/BPharm courses offered in the State of Telangana for the academic year 2025-26. The submission of online applications for TG ECET-2025 will commence on March 3.
For detailed notification and for other details, candidates can visit the official website https://ecet.tgche.ac.in from today.
