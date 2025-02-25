  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Notification for TG ECET to be released today

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Osmania University on Monday announced that notification for TG ECET-2025 will be released on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Monday announced that notification for TG ECET-2025 will be released on Tuesday. The officials invited online applications for Diploma & BSc (Mathematics) Degree Candidates for lateral entry admission into BE/BTech/BPharm courses offered in the State of Telangana for the academic year 2025-26. The submission of online applications for TG ECET-2025 will commence on March 3.

For detailed notification and for other details, candidates can visit the official website https://ecet.tgche.ac.in from today.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick