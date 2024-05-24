Now, food safety teams’ glare on bakeries in city

Hyderabad : In ongoing inspections, the Task Force team from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with GHMC's Food Safety Officer, inspected popular bakeries and ice cream parlours in Banjara Hills.

The teams conducted inspections at Labonel Fine Baking, Manam Chocolate Karkhana, and Baskin Robbins. During the inspection at Labonel Fine Baking in Banjara Hills, the team discovered expired Monalisa Dark/White Chocolate Crispearls (one packet each). Subsequently, items worth Rs 4,170 were discarded.



American Garden apple cider vinegar bottles were found to be imported, lacking labels indicating the importer and FSSAI logo/license details on the package. Four bottles were seized from the premises. Additionally, the Medical Fitness Certificate of Food Handlers expired on March 15, 2024, and was not renewed thereafter.

During the inspection at Manam Chocolate, the Food Business Operator (FBO) was found to be compliant with FSSAI regulations.

At Baskin Robbins, 66 packs of Horn White Chocolates that had expired on March 12 were discovered stored inside a refrigerator and promptly discarded.



However, the food handler's medical fitness certificates were not presented during the inspection. The FBO claimed to possess them at the head office.



Earlier on Wednesday, inspections were conducted at Kritunga – The Palegar’s Cuisine Restaurant, Hotel Sai Brundavan, Master Chef Restaurant, Rest O Bar, and KFC. During the inspection, unhygienic food storage practices and expired food items were observed.

