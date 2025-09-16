Now, one can get filmmaking permissions through single window

Hyderabad: The state government is creating a special website to obtain all the necessary permissions for creating films in the state of Telangana, permissions required for operating cinema theaters, and permissions required for the development of the film industry through a single window.

A special workshop was held on Monday with the relevant departments and film industry representatives on the special website ‘Films in Telangana’ being created on these easy permissions. Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, FDC Managing Director CH Priyanka, Tourism Corporation MD Vallur Kranthi, along with senior officials of various departments and representatives of the state film industry attended the workshop held at the Tourism Plaza in Begumpet.

Speaking on the occasion, Dil Raju said that they are introducing a simplified procedure to obtain the B-Form issuance procedure required for the operation of cinema theaters online. He said that till now, the relevant police commissioners, district headquarters in cities and additional collectors of the respective districts in towns used to issue permits for the operation of cinema theaters, and from now on, the procedures will be formulated in consultation with the state government’s home department to issue all these permits online. “This website is being created with complete information along with hotels available in various cities. This kind of facility is being created for the first time only in Telangana,” Dil Raju explained.

He asked the film industry representatives and officials of various departments to give appropriate suggestions and recommendations regarding the design of this website. He informed that after the website is fully designed, it will be launched with the state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the state Cinematography Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy.