Now, Telangana hit with shortage of Covid kits

Hyderabad: With steep spike in Covid-19 cases across the State and acute shortage of testing kits causing hurdles in diagnosis of corona virus infection, the State Government has decided to airlift the testing kits from any part of the country where they may be available. They will also import them, according to official sources.

The Department of Medical and Health is in consultation with RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test manufacturing companies across the world for the supply of the kits. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a brief virtual meeting with top officials and instructed them to ensure quick supply of kits to all government hospitals. Officials informed the CM that more than 60,000 people were undergoing corona tests in the government-owned diagnostic centres and another 40,000 tests were reported on a daily basis in the private testing counters in the State.

Officials said that the private manufacturers of RT-PCR from different states were supplying the kits to Telangana. In view of increased demand in Northern States where the corona positive cases are high, the supplies to Telangana have come down. Officials said that efforts were on to see that an adequate number of kits would be made available in the next one week.

Taking serious note of the spate of fire accidents reported at Covid treatment hospitals in the country, the Government decided to deploy fire tenders at every big corona treatment centre.

Private hospitals have been asked to install necessary fire safety equipment immediately. The Department of Fire Services was instructed to conduct inspection of the private hospitals and review the fire safety norms. The hospital managements were warned of cancellation of licence if they failed to adhere to the safety norms.

However, the biggest problem is that most of the hospitals do not have trained staff who can react to such calamity and shift the patients to safer places fast. Neither the doctors, para-medical staff nor other staff, including security staff have been given any training in rescue operations.

Covid hospitals like Gandhi, TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences) and NIMS (Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences) in Hyderabad and all medical colleges which were turned into Covid hospitals would be provided with fire tenders round-the-clock, said an official. As part of the Covid management, home isolation kits would be supplied to all and a team of doctors will monitor the health status of the corona patients.