NRI donates Rs 8 lakh to Shishu Mandir

Karimnagar: Kommera Chandra Shekhar Reddy, an alumnus of Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir, is currently working at Oracle, USA, donated Rs 8 lakh to the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Karimnagar on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Chandra Shekhar expressed happiness for studying 10 years in Sri Saraswati Shishu Mandir High School, Karimnagar. He said Shishu Mandir taught him the discipline and moral principles that are required for the current generation to follow rather than money-making. He’s currently working at Oracle, an American IT company. As a gesture of gratitude, he donated Rs 8 lakh for the school development.