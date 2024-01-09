Live
NRI Jhansi plans a skill development centre in Jangaon
Palakurthi (Jangaon): In a bid to empower local youth and women, the US-based Dr Hanumandla Rajender Reddy and Jhansi Reddy on Monday performed bhumi puja near Gurthoor village under Thorrur mandal for the construction of Hanumandla Laxmamma Skill Development Centre.
The facility spread across 74 acres is said to be a comprehensive endeavor to empower individuals and uplift the community at large. Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini and her husband Raja Rammohan Reddy also participated in the puja.
Yashaswini is the daughter-in-law of Jhansi Reddy. Munugode MLA K Rajagopal Reddy, Mahabubabad MLA Murali Naik, Dornakal MLA Ramachandru Naik, Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, Aler MLA B Ailaiah, Warangal former mayor Errabelli Swarna, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, and Jangaon DCC president Kommuri Prathap Reddy were among others present.