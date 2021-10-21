NRI TRS wing backs KCR for TRS chief post

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) NRI wing president Mahesh Bigala with his team on Wednesday submitted nominations for the TRS president's post on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Later Bigala stated that they support KCR to be the next president of the ruling party. The election of TRS president is conducted once in four years. This time ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs and other party leaders have submitted separate nominations in favour of KCR. As the TRS working president and MAUD Minister said on Tuesday, the party election officer has received 10 sets of separate nominations for KCR to be the next president.



According to information, another team of TRS leaders has also reportedly submitted a set of nominations. With this the number of nominations for the new TRS president increased to 12.