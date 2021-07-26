NSS volunteers lead Shramadanam drive

Karimnagar: The NSS volunteers of SRR Government College for Arts and Science Karimnagar have taken part in the Shramadanam programme and cleaned their college premises by removing the overgrown weeds and shrubs and also white-washed the building on Sunday.



Taking a cue from the words of College education commissioner Naveen Mittal's "Service to College while You Learn", around 100 NSS volunteers had cleaned the college premises which was filled with weeds following the rains.

They also gave a fresh coat of paint to the building. College Principal K Ramakrishna had congratulated the students and NSS programme officers V Varaprasad, A Narayana, DD Nayudu, B Suresh Kumar and others for giving a facelift to the college during the time of admissions.