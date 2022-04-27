NVSS objects to TRS banners; asks rules not applicable to party leaders

Hyderabad: Taking exception to banners, cut-outs and festoons of TRS leaders across the city to mark the Formation Day, former MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Tuesday asked whether rules are not applicable to the ruling party leaders.

Addressing a press conference here, Prabhakar said when Opposition parties put up banners and flexies, the civic authorities take immediate action and impose penalties on leaders. While the city is full of flexies of TRS leaders, the municipal authorities are not keen to take action against them, he said, asking authorities to realise the fate of officials who worked under former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The BJP leader alleged 'insider trading' of lands in areas coming under GO 111 by the government. He said the GO was issued to protect two important drinking water sources like Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, but the government, going against the spirit of the GO, cancelled it only to save lands of ruling party leaders. The father-and-son duo was responsible for 'irregularities' under GO 111, he charged.