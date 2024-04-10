‘Nyay Patra’ promises justice for minorities and oppressed: Shabbir Ali

Live
Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana government (SC, ST, BC & Minorities) and senior Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir stated that the Congress manifesto ‘Nyay Patra’ commits to providing justice to the minorities and all oppressed classes in India. He reiterated that if elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party would prioritise empowering BCs, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities.
In a media statement issued on Tuesday, Shabbir Ali emphasised that the Congress party has presented a comprehensive manifesto that promises equitable development for all sections of society. “The major promises in the manifesto include a nationwide socio-economic and caste census, a Constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities, and a 10% quota in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections, which will be implemented across all castes and communities,” he said.
The Congress leader further stated that a nationwide socio-economic and caste census would ensure that resources are distributed fairly among all sections as per their population. He highlighted that the Congress party promised to conduct a BC caste census in Telangana, initiated within a few days of coming to power. The Congress government also passed a resolution in the Telangana Assembly supporting the caste census.