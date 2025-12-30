Nyayavadi Sangham DRT Hyderabad holds seminar, elects new body

Hyderabad: Under the presidentship of KV Nageswara Rao, Nyayavadi Sangham, DRT Hyderabad, organised a seminar on DRT and NCLT matters relating to the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The seminar was held on December 25 at the meeting hall of the Satya Sai Trust, Telangana.

Senior advocate Ambadipudi Satyanarayana elaborated on important legal aspects and precautionary measures to be followed by banks before conducting e-auction sales. He cited several landmark judgments of High Courts and the Supreme Court to explain compliance requirements under the SARFAESI Act.

Advocate Peri Ramakrishna spoke on procedures for filing cases before the NCLT and highlighted the legal challenges faced by bankers while dealing with insolvency proceedings under the Bankruptcy Code.

During the meeting, members of Nyayavadi Sangham, DRT Hyderabad, unanimously elected the new governing body. KV Nageswara Rao was re-elected as President, N Rama Rao as senior Vice-President, M Kanaka Durga as Vice-President, T Vidya Rani as Treasurer, and R Kasi Viswanadham as Secretary. K. Durga Prasad and M. Srinivas were elected as Joint Secretaries. A Siva Koteswara Rao and B Veena Madhuri were elected as Executive Committee members.