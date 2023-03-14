Observance of the 75th Anniversary of Telangana Armed Struggle Leader Anabheri Prabhakar Rao

Prabhakar Rao was born to Venkateshwara Rao and Radhabai in Polampalli, Thimmapur mandal, on August 15, 1910. Today, March 14, 2023, marks 75 years since his death. Prabhakar Rao was a leader in the Telangana armed struggle and was nicknamed the "Telangana Bhagat Singh." He was killed by the Nizam's army in Mohammadapur hillocks near Husnabad on March 14, 1948.

Despite being born into a landlord's family, Prabhakar Rao was drawn to communism and fought for the rights of the poor. As a teenager, he studied revolutionary movements and garnered public support in his fight for equal rights for Telugu-speaking people in the Nizam's area. His legacy inspired the youth of Telangana to begin their struggle for the region's independence and also contributed to the rise of socialism in the former Hyderabad State.

While studying at Nizam College, Prabhakar Rao was influenced by the ideologies of prominent freedom fighters such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Subash Chandra Bose, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.