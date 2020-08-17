Officers forcing people to vacate near Gollapadu canal: Kisan Morcha Sridhar Reddy

Khammam: State Kisan Morcha Chief Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy alleged that the officials of police and revenue departments were threatening and forcing the people living beside Gollapadu canal to vacate.



After visiting the canal and interacting with the victims living beside the canal in Khammam on Monday, Sridhar Reddy criticised that the State government has wantonly troubling the BC people living beside the canal. Stating that BJP has been supporting the Gollapadu people and fighting for their rights, he stated that he will give a complaint to the BC Commission, District Collector and Tahsildar.

During his visit, Sridhar Reddy had heated arguments with revenue and police officials. BJYM State vice-president G Satyanarayana, BJP leaders Shankar Goud, Bhadram, Papa Rao, Upendar Goud and others have accompanied Sridhar Reddy.