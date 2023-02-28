Officials asked to lift CMR stocks in time

Hyderabad: Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar asked officials to speed up the process of completing Custom Milled Rice (CMR) within a stipulated period and to clear the paddy stock at rice mills and godowns by the arrival time of new paddy produce.



The minister unveiled the employees' new year diary and also handed over the health cards to employees here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the Telangana State stands a role model in the paddy procurement and the procurement has increased from 25,000 lakh metric tonnes to 1.25 lakh metric tonnes in Telangana.

He said that as the Telangana has become a rice bowl for the country, officials should take effective measures to complete the process of CMR and clear the paddy stock stored at the mills and godowns as early as possible for receiving the coming session's paddy produce. Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh and others were present.