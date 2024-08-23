Officials prodded to expedite clearance of LRS applications

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chahat Bajpai said that more than 16, 000 LRS applications related to 2020 should be processed expeditiously within a period of two months.

She held a review meeting with the officials on LRS on Thursday. According to the government directives, the Collector has issued orders assigning duties to officials of the Revenue department and Irrigation department to resolve the issues of LRS applications.

Officials were asked for an explanation on 26, 850 applications received by the Municipal Corporation. In this, more than 10,000 applications have been processed, but 16,276 applications are pending.

The officials were directed to resolve the issue of LRS 2020 applications received from the public by the municipal corporation. Revenue Department RIs, Irrigation AEs and Town Planning Officers from the district administration should form a committee and carry out a special survey according to the allotted area.

The Commissioner wanted to conduct survey at the field level from Friday onwards and upload and process through geo tagging along with photos. 100 applications should be processed every day. If there are applications related to land belonging to the Municipal Corporation and other government places, they should not be processed. The applications of lands with titles and site clearance should be processed.

All the applications received including the divisions of the merged villages should be processed. A special hell desk should be set up in the office of the Municipal Corporation to clear the doubts of the people on the issues of LRS applications, Bajpai suggested.

The Commissioner made a surprise inspection of the Citizen Service Centre along with the various departments of the Corporation and enquired about the details of the work being done by the sections.