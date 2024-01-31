Officials told to avoid piling up of public grievances

Rangareddy: It appears the volume of public grievances in Ranga Reddy district is not simmering down even on general days as officials at the collectorate received nearly 100 complaints on Monday’s ‘Prajavani’ programme.

The recently held ‘Praja Palana’ programme saw over three lakh grievances filed by people across the district. Now ‘Prajavani’ too is witnessing a significant number of pleas seeking officials’ attention to people’s issues.

Collector K Shashanka and the Additional Collector received 98 complaints. Most of them are on issues related to land under the Dharani portal. Officials and subordinate staff from different departments were present.

As per officials the district received over three lakh applications under six guarantees recently launched by the new government. Besides, some 30,934 miscellaneous applications were received from over two lakh households of 16 urban local bodies.Among them, the Jalpally municipality emerged top of the list with over 35,000 applications both under ‘six guarantees’ as well as miscellaneous.

The collector on Monday directed officials to examine the complaints thoroughly and address them without letting the grievances pile up. “All complaints should be taken-up on a priority basis and resolved in a time-bound manner.