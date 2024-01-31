Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Just In
Officials told to avoid piling up of public grievances
Rangareddy: It appears the volume of public grievances in Ranga Reddy district is not simmering down even on general days as officials at the...
Rangareddy: It appears the volume of public grievances in Ranga Reddy district is not simmering down even on general days as officials at the collectorate received nearly 100 complaints on Monday’s ‘Prajavani’ programme.
The recently held ‘Praja Palana’ programme saw over three lakh grievances filed by people across the district. Now ‘Prajavani’ too is witnessing a significant number of pleas seeking officials’ attention to people’s issues.
Collector K Shashanka and the Additional Collector received 98 complaints. Most of them are on issues related to land under the Dharani portal. Officials and subordinate staff from different departments were present.
As per officials the district received over three lakh applications under six guarantees recently launched by the new government. Besides, some 30,934 miscellaneous applications were received from over two lakh households of 16 urban local bodies.Among them, the Jalpally municipality emerged top of the list with over 35,000 applications both under ‘six guarantees’ as well as miscellaneous.
The collector on Monday directed officials to examine the complaints thoroughly and address them without letting the grievances pile up. “All complaints should be taken-up on a priority basis and resolved in a time-bound manner.