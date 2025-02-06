Officials told to gear up for large-scale deworming campaign

Rangareddy: Amid the exercise of selecting the beneficiaries for the Indiramma Housing scheme begins in the State, the administration in Ranga Reddy district is gearing up for another big task of administering deworming medicines on a grand scale on February 10.

District Collector C Narayan Reddy, during a review meeting with officials from the Health department on Monday, instructed them to take measures for a large scale distribution of medicines such as Albendazole tablets believed to be useful in eliminating parasitic worms that affect children and young alike.

While unveiling recently the pamphlets and wall posters on the proposed deworming campaign, he suggested that all children in the age group of one to 19 should be administered deworming tablets. While urging officials to make adequate stock of medicine available for the event, the DC said a large-scale campaign should be held on February 10 to ensure distribution of medicines useful to treat deworming issues among the affected people.

The deworming issue targets mainly children who, if not treated on time, will trigger health complications such as stunted growth, mental retardation, anaemia, besides lack of concentration on studies,” he said. To prevent this, he said, the government is organising distribution of deworming tablets twice a year i.e. in February and August. It is against this back drop, a medicine distribution programme was proposed on February 10. Medicines will be distributed among children and adolescents in all schools, junior colleges, hostels, educational institutions and Anganwadi centres across the district.

A total number of 8,60,696 children between in the one-19 year age group will be administered with Albendazole tablets. Parents should be informed about the importance of administering medicine which is effective in treating parasitic worms that develop in the stomach,” he maintained.

The Collector wants officials take all necessary steps to ensure children of the targeted age group should attend the distribution programme in schools and colleges. Besides, he said, officials from the Medical and Education, ICDS and Welfare departments should work in coordination to make the programme a grand success.