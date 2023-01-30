Officials warned against neglect of the disabled

Wanaparthy: Rajanagaram Rajesh, the MRPS district convener, said the sanitary napkin manufacturing machine procured at a cost of Rs 11 lakh by DRDA for the purpose of creating employment for disabled persons is lying idle. He said the disabled persons were suffering due to laxity on the part of officials. He demanded that Wanaparthi Disability Support Co-operative Society solve their problem immediately and threatened that the Madiga Reservation Porota Samiti would launch an agitation to pursue their demands.

District leader of MRPS Gattu Swami Madiga, Kommu Chenna Kesavulu, Madiga Student Federation district senior leaders Naredla Krishna Veni, Nenawat Ramli, Vakiti Kalyani and others were present.