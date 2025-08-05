Oil Palm Cultivation Promises Golden Future: Awareness Program Held in Beechupally

Gadwal: A comprehensive awareness and training program on oil palm cultivation was held today at the T.G. Oilfed Nursery premises in Beechupally, under the aegis of the Department of Horticulture in collaboration with T.G. Oilfed. The event was specifically organized for field-level officials from the Rural Development Department working in Itikyala, Erravalli, and Manopad mandals, including Assistant Programme Officers (APO), Engineering Consultants (EC), Technical Assistants (TA), and Field Assistants (FA).

Key Guests and Speakers:

The program witnessed the participation of several prominent officials:

M.A. Akber, District Horticulture Officer, Jogulamba Gadwal

G. Shiva Nagireddy, District In-charge, T.G. Oilfed

M. Rajashekhar, Divisional Horticulture Officer, Gadwal

Addressing the gathering, District Horticulture Officer M.A. Akber and Divisional Officer M. Rajashekhar shared that for the financial year 2025-26, a target of 3,500 acres of oil palm cultivation has been allocated to Jogulamba Gadwal district. The mission is to achieve this target through coordinated efforts between the Horticulture Department, T.G. Oilfed, Panchayat Raj, and Rural Development departments.

Benefits of Oil Palm Cultivation:

Officials explained the many advantages of oil palm farming:

Once planted, the crop provides a stable income for up to 30 years.

It is resistant to pests, hailstorms, and unseasonal rains.

Farmers can grow intercrops for additional income.

Under the Oil Palm Act, 1993, companies are mandated to procure the crop at a fixed monthly price.

High-quality saplings are being provided to farmers at a subsidized rate of ₹20 per plant by the government.

Subsidies and Financial Support:

Drip irrigation systems are offered at:

100% subsidy for SC/ST farmers

90% subsidy for small and marginal farmers

80% subsidy for other farmers

Financial support of:

₹2,100 per acre per year for crop maintenance

₹2,100 per acre per year for intercrops

This totals to ₹4,200 per acre annually, and ₹16,800 over four years, which is directly deposited into the farmers’ bank accounts.

Furthermore, the department assured that marketing will not be an issue, as oil palm is covered under government procurement norms, ensuring a guaranteed buyer.

Officials Urge Farmer Participation:

The program concluded with a strong appeal to field-level officers to motivate farmers to adopt oil palm cultivation on a large scale to ensure sustainable and profitable farming.

Participants:

The event was also attended by:

Imrana, Horticulture Officer, Alampur,

Mahesh Horticulture Officer Aiza,

Cluster Officers from T.G. Oilfed – Ramakrishna, Trivikram, and Rambabu.

The session emphasized the importance of educating and empowering rural farmers with the latest cultivation techniques and financial benefits, making oil palm a game-changing crop for the region’s agricultural future.