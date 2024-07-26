Oil palm to be cultivated in 1 lakh acres in 2024-25

Hyderabad : Telangana set a target to expand oil palm cultivation to one lakh acres during the financial year.

Presenting the budget for the financial year of 2024-25, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in the State Assembly on Thursday, said that Telangana produces 53.06 LMT of palm oil, cultivated in 12.12 lakh acres.

The State government decided to provide assistance to oil palm farmers under “Oil Palm Areas Expansion Under National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). The state set a target cultivation of oil palm in one lakh acres in 2024-25. “Registrations have already been made for 77,857 acres, and permissions have been given for 23,131 acres,” he added.



Further, he said that steps have been taken to issue permission in July for plantation and drip for all the registrations done.

