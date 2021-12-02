Omicron threat may hit anytime: Telangana health director

Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 may hit any time, said Telangana State Public Health Director Dr G Srinivas Rao. "Discussions were held with the Chief Minister on containing the new variant. However, public also should their do duty to stop the virus spread by following the precautionary measures," Rao said.



Dr Srinivas Rao also urged the people who have not taken the vaccine or ignored the second dose to take it immediately. "The behaviour of the new variant depends upon the COVID-19 norms followed by the people. Violating the norms would make false statements on social media true," he added.



Meanwhile, the Telangana government has already taken up the preventive measures by strengthening surveillance at Hyderabad airport in view of new variant. A total of 10 teams have been deployed at the airport for screening the passengers arriving from 'at-risk' countries.