Once Congress assumes power, Secretariat will become symbol of Prajalu Telangana: Jairam
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying that he inaugurated the new Secretariat building and returned to his farmhouse to rule the state, but once the grand-old party assumes power, the building will become symbol of Prajalu under a new CM.
In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also Congress General secretary (Communication) said, "Just passed by the new Secretariat building in Hyderabad. KCR was present only for its inauguration before retreating back to ruling Telangana from his farmhouse."
"This building will very soon become the symbol of Prajalu Telangana under a new Congress Chief Minister — a hub of people-centric governance," he added.
Rao had inaugurated the new Secretariat building of Telangana earlier this year. Congress has been campaigning aggressively in the state and has also made several guarantees to the people after voted to power.
Polling for 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. On Tuesday, the curtains will come down on the campaigning.