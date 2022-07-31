One crore flags to be distributed across State to mark Independence Day

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that the 15-day 'Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu' from August 8 would be held in a befitting manner across the State. The Chief Secretary on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials and asked the officials to work in close coordination in order to ensure that the programme is held successfully.

He noted that the high-level Vajrotsava Committee has already chalked out a detailed programme. The inaugural session will be held on August 8 which will be attended by Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. Special programmes on national integration will also be held across the State.

Somesh said that one crore flags are already being readied for distribution to all households in the State. He directed the officials to ensure that the flags are distributed in all villages, mandals and municipalities. Films on national integration and patriotism will be shown free of cost to school children in all cinema theatres.