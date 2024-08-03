Live
Just In
One dead and couple injured after car collides two-wheeler in Ibrahimbagh
A tragic accident unfolded in Ibrahimbagh when a speeding car collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a seven-year-old boy and serious injuries to his parents.
The incident occurred as the boy, Surya, and his parents were riding their two-wheeler. At that moment, a car driven identified as Srinath, was approaching from Sun City. Eyewitnesses reported that Srinath was driving recklessly and took a wrong turn before crashing into the family's vehicle at high speed.
Local residents quickly arrived at the scene, expressing their outrage and grief over the recklessness that led to such a devastating outcome.
Golconda police responded promptly to the emergency call, and upon arrival, they found Srinath alone in the vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.
Authorities have registered a case regarding the incident and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.