One dead, four injured after a car crashes in Nalgonda

A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Erasanigudem, Kattanguru mandal in Nalagonda, on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway 65 where a speeding car lost control and collided with the divider before crashing into a parked lorry. The impact of the collision resulted in the death of one person at the scene, while four others sustained serious injuries.

The injured individuals were promptly transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. Upon receiving the distressing news, the police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident.



A case was registered, and an investigation into the incident was immediately initiated to ascertain the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. Further information regarding the accident is expected to be unveiled as the investigation progresses.