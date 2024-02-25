Live
- K Srinivas Reddy appointed as Chairman of Telangana Media Academy
- 4th Test: Ashwin five-fer bowls out England for 145, India need 192 to seal series victory
- India-Japan joint military exercise begins in Rajasthan
- Limiting Rahul’s Nyay Yatra to one district is injustice, say Rajasthan Congress leaders
- Gurugram: RERA warns defaulter promoters of tough action over non-filing of QPR, AAR
- Don’t blemish police uniform, department: Goa CM tells new recruits
- This is how the world reacts to Musk's robot Optimus
- More Russian soldiers likely died to seize Avdiivka than in entire Soviet-Afghan war
- Chandrababu Naidu holds video conference with MLA candidates, asks them work hard for elections
- NIFTY scales new heights, expect Sensex to follow this time around
Just In
One dead, four injured after a car crashes in Nalgonda
A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Erasanigudem, Kattanguru mandal in Nalagonda, on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway 65 where a speeding car lost control and collided with the divider before crashing into a parked lorry.
A tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Erasanigudem, Kattanguru mandal in Nalagonda, on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway 65 where a speeding car lost control and collided with the divider before crashing into a parked lorry. The impact of the collision resulted in the death of one person at the scene, while four others sustained serious injuries.
The injured individuals were promptly transported to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention. Upon receiving the distressing news, the police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident.
A case was registered, and an investigation into the incident was immediately initiated to ascertain the full extent of the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. Further information regarding the accident is expected to be unveiled as the investigation progresses.