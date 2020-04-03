One held for preparing fake sanitizers in Hyderabad

A person was arrested by the LB Nagar special operations team on Friday for preparing fake sanitizers. The police raided the sanitizer preparing unit in Bandlaguda and arrested G Mohan Kumar (64).

According to the police, Mohan Kumar, a native of Vijayawada was residing in Bandlaguda in Nagole. To make the most of the demand for sanitizers in the wake of coronavirus, Mohan Kumar started preparing sanitizers with no valid permission from the concerned departments and supplying the fake product to various shops in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district.

The SOT police handed over Mohan Kumar to LB Nagar police for further investigation.

On March 17, 2020 - three people were arrested for preparing fake sanitizers here at Balijaguda under Abdullapurmet police station limits. The arrested were identified as Chandan Panjvani, Anil Kumar and B Shankar.