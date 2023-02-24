One killed, 11 injured in road accident

Khammam: One person was killed and eleven others injured in an accident in the district on Thursday.

According to the sources, 12 persons in an auto were returning Kondapur village under Khammam rural mandal after attending a marriage function when the accident took place.

The auto accidently hit a lorry. In this accident one man died on spot and other eleven member got injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and were shifted to the main hospital in Khammam. The deceased was identified B Sai ( 25). Police registered a case and are investigating. The injured were shifted to hospital where their condition is stable.