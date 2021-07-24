OnePlus Chooses Hyderabad as Hub to make Smart TV's for Entire India

Several Big companies are presently queuing up in Hyderabad, Telangana's state's capital to invest and open their offices. Already, numerous global giants are based in Hyderabad, India. The latest addition to this list is one-plus. Hyderabad very soon would become the hub for electronic and very soon, onePlus Smart TV would be produced here, for the whole nation.



The city-based Radiant Appliances and Electronics which has been working with Global consumer electronic brand would now make the entire range (32-65 inches) of OnePlus smart TVs for India. This company has also been making TVs for different brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi as well; it caters to nearing to 40% of the market.

Hyderabad would be a hub, wherin one plus smart TVS would be produced and later sold to different states in India.

Minister, KTR is happy to share the above news, in his tweet, he expressed happiness and thanked PeteLau, Founder & CEO, One plus for choosing Hyderabad to make smart TVS and also continuing to invest in Hyderabad.





Would like to share the happy news that @oneplus has made Hyderabad a hub to make smart TVs in India



My gratitude to Founder & CEO @PeteLau for continuing to invest in Hyderabad 👍 pic.twitter.com/U1hr9Ah7dA — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 23, 2021





