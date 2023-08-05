Ongoing medical counselling should be stopped, urges Akbaruddin

Urging that there should be ‘uniformity’ in medical seats quota (category A) in private colleges in both Minority and non-Minority colleges, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin asked the government to ‘stop ongoing counselling’ so that meritorious students get the benefit. This was backed by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who felt that as this was a separate State, those norms which did not fit the present situation could be amended.

Akbaruddin, who felt that Health Minister T Harish Rao had failed to provide satisfactory reply to his questions raised during Question Hour, urged that the Government take a call. Placing his argument forcefully during Question Hour he demanded that Competent Authority Quota (CQ) seats in Minority Medical Colleges be reduced from current 60% to 50% on par with Private un-aided (Non-Minority). He argued that the State government should correct it or ‘stop the counselling’. He pointed out that more than 350 students will be losing opportunities as meritorious students and will end up paying about 13 to 14 lakhs per annum. “There are meritorious students belonging to Hindu, Muslim, SC, ST and BC who will be at the losing end. This should be corrected or stop counselling,” he urged.

His argument was backed by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who felt that if the State government does so, it will be beneficial to students of various categories. “Congress government might have had a different set of norms as it was a unified State. It was high time that this was corrected and we got Telangana; these can be amended to suit the situation,” he said.

The Health Minister responding to Akbar’s request has promised to conduct a meeting with the officials concerned and take a call on it. “Today itself I will conduct a meeting and take a call,” he assured.