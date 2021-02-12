Onions set to bring tears to consumers in Telangana

Malakpet : With the increase in fuel prices and drop in farm produce, the citizens are a worried lot as there is a likelihood that the onion prices may further increase in March.

Currently the supply of onions from Maharashtra and Karnataka and other parts of Telangana is ample. The wholesale onion prices is hovering around Rs 40 per kg and the retail price at Rs 50 to 60 and at Rythu Bazars the price is Rs 45

"In January there was a good yield of onion crops , so we are receiving a good quantity of onions.

But in March the price of onions and other vegetables may increase by 5 to 10 percent, as there could be a shortage of in supply," said Vijay Kumar, estate officer, Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar.

The number of vehicles ferrying onions from other states has increased by 10 trucks to 60 trucks, pushing up arrivals to the market.

Due to increase in fuel prices the transportation charges may increase triggering inflation in vegetable prices," said M Damodar, Selection Grade Secretary, Mahbub Mansion, Malakpet Market.