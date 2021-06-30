Online Classes for school students to begin tomorrow in Telangana

Online Classes for School students in Telangana will begin tomorrow i.e, from July 1. The school education department has made all the arrangements to hold online classes from Class 1 to Class 10. The online classes for the government school students of Class 1 and 2 will begin from August 1.



The education officials made it clear to the private educational institutions to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. It also asked the teachers to make sure that the students listen to the online classes in gram panchayat offices, libraries and on smart phones who do not have a Television at home.



The officials further added that the text books for the students are being made available and will be distributed from the day the schools begin.



Meanwhile, the government has directed the schools to have 50 per cent staff attendance per day to the teachers attending to duties. The teachers were also asked to ensure the students are attending the online classes and further directed them to make necessary arrangements for the students if there is no facility for the students.