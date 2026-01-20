Hyderabad Man Absconding After Wife’s Death

Her husband Anjaneyulu stabbed Saraswathi during an argument at their hearthstone. The police said the couple were facing issues with their marriage for a while now. They added that Anjaneyulu often accused his wife of having an affair and used to argue with her over alleged misconduct.

The police alleged that during the argument on Monday night, things suddenly took a ugly turn. Anjaneyulu supposedly got angry and lifted a grinding stone and beat up Saraswathi. She sustained critical injuries after being hit and failed on the spot. After killing her, he fled from the place and is on the run.

According to reports, locals informed police about the body set up near the house. Police visited the spot soon after and took her body for autopsy. The police have registered a case of murder and have formed several teams to nab him. Hyderabad police investigation is underway.

Talking about another Hyderabad murder case planned with multiple accused, police said that Soumya had injected Ramesh with sleeping pills.

She waited until he fell asleep and called Dilip, who is her lover. Dilip allegedly entered the house along with four other accused persons and started suffocating Ramesh with a towel as well as a pillow.

He died on the spot and when police probed further they said that the accused had also tried killing Ramesh by running over him with a car last year but he survived.