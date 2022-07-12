Online games claim a life in Jagtial

Jagtial: In an unfortunate incident, a youth identified as Kottala Tharun Reddy, reportedly attempted suicide life two days ago but died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karimnagar on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, the youth was upset over losing money through online gaming allegedly tried to end his life by consuming pesticides in his home on Sunday. His family members rushed him to the hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the morning.

It is believed that Tharun Reddy used to play online games on his mobile phone and had lost about Rs 1.80 lakh from his bank account. Disappointed over the drawing of the amount from his account, the youth took extreme step.