Op Sindoor revealed Indian military might to world: Bandi

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Indian military might has been revealed to the whole world with Operation Sindoor and the war has not ended, but only paused.

He praised soldiers for torching the terrorist camps without losing the lives of Pakistani people. Under the auspices of the BJP Karimnagar district unit, a ‘Tiranga Rally’ was organised from Geeta Bhavan Square in Karimnagar to Ramnagar Square this evening. Thousands of workers and people gathered for this rally holding the national flag and expressed solidarity with the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army.

The soldiers are credited with killing almost 100 terrorists. Seeing the strength of Modi’s leadership, the whole world is saying ‘Shabash’. In difficult times like Corona crisis and Operation Sindoor, the leader Modi has put India among the top 5 countries by practicing what is good for our country and when to do it.

Killing people in the name of religion is evil. The Pahalgam terror attack has left an indelible mark on humanity. Which religion said that fathers should be shot dead in front of children, husbands in front of wives, and men should be shot dead by untying their pants, Bandi Sanjay questioned.

In 2005 and 2006, the bomb blasts in Mumbai local trains, Mumbai blasts, Coimbatore and Jama Masjid blasts. The Gokul Chat, Lumbini Park, Dil Sukh Nagar and Mecca Masjid blasts in Hyderabad are still remembered. They conspired to create riots and create chaos in the country.

Under Modi’s leadership, when our army attacked soldiers in ‘Uri’, Indian army went to POK and destroyed terrorist camps. Surgical strikes launched on Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in retaliation for the Pulwama attack in 2019, Operation Sindoor is retaliation for the terrorist incident in Pahalgam on April 22. Terror camps in Pakistani territory destroyed in 23 minutes

This “Tiranga Yatra” is being organised to commemorate the bravery of our Indian soldiers who rendered wonderful service under the name of ‘Operation Sindoor’. It is my great pleasure to continue as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs while being a member of Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

“I had the pleasure of witnessing the bravery of Indian soldiers while handling the responsibilities of the control room during Operation Sindhur. I am proud of our Indian soldiers”

Bandi Sanjay said.