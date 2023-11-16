Opposition leaders cry foul over police push for BRS

Hyderabad: The opposition party leaders from Congress and BJP have alleged that the police were showing a partisan attitude by booking cases against their workers and sought preventive measures from the Election Commission (EC).

Alleging that the BRS was involved in rigging in the last elections, the BJP Goshamahal candidate Raja Singh on Wednesday urged the EC to take preventive measures during this time. The BJP candidate met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and gave a petition seeking preventive steps.

Speaking to the media near the office of the CEO, Raja Singh said, “Last time ragging took place in Goshamahal constituency. We have requested to take steps to prevent ragging from happening this time. We have asked to keep CCTV, police and Central Forces at every polling station.” He also alleged that some police officials are filing illegal cases against BJP leaders and activists.

Steps should be taken to show the ID card to whoever enters the booth during the polling time. “MIM and BRS goons are running rampant in Goshamahal,” said Raja Singh. Meanwhile, the Congress candidate from Musheerabad, Anjan Kumar Yadav, alleged that the Chikkadpally ACP was acting like a cover up for the BRS.

He said that if ACP was a relative of MLA Mutha Gopal, he should go home and have dinner. But the ACP was working against the Congress in elections. What is the business of ACP to advertise that there are mistakes in his nomination, asked Anjan Kumar Yadav, adding that the Returning Officer would check if there were any errors.